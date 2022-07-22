How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

In Philadelphia, Chicago„ and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (35-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-43, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cubs +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 24-21 record in home games and a 49-43 record overall. The Phillies have a 19-30 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 35-57 record overall and a 17-25 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .276 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles and 17 home runs). Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 1-9, .203 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)