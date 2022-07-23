How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on July 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. While in Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Cubs In Game 2

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 4.69 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-5, 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -161, Cubs +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Phillies slugged .408 with a .318 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Chicago had a 71-91 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Cubs averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .237 and slugging .407.

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)