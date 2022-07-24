MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on July 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs

When: Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Philadelphia, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium, which is available for $4.99 a month or free for Xfinity Internet subscribers. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

In the first series since the MLB All-Star break, the Phillies and Cubs combine to feature four National League 2022 MLB All-Stars: Schwarber, Contreras, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, and Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who is out with a broken thumb.

Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in this week’s MLB Sunday Leadoff booth by analysts John Kruk (Phillies Analyst) and Ryan Sweeney (Cubs Analyst). Benetti will be joined in the MLB Sunday Leadoff booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock.

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Cubs look to prolong win streak, play the Phillies

Chicago Cubs (37-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-45, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cubs +118; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 24-23 record at home and a 49-45 record overall. The Phillies are 35-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 37-57 record overall and a 19-25 record in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm is sixth on the Phillies with a .276 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-24 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 RBI for the Cubs. Nelson Velazquez is 4-for-20 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .238 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)