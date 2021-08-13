How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (9-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-6, 2.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -179, Reds +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will square off on Friday.

The Phillies are 35-23 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has a collective batting average of .241 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .312.

The Reds are 31-27 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .432 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .580.

The Reds won the last meeting 12-4. Heath Hembree earned his second victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBI for Cincinnati. Neftali Feliz took his first loss for Philadelphia.