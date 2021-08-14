How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online Without Cable on August 14, 2021: Live Stream/TV

On Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (6-11, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (1-3, 6.80 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +123, Reds -145; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Cincinnati will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 35-24 in home games in 2020. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 11.

The Reds are 32-27 on the road. Cincinnati is slugging .433 as a unit. Joey Votto leads the team with a slugging percentage of .585.

The Reds won the last meeting 6-1. Tyler Mahle earned his 10th victory and Votto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Cincinnati. Zack Wheeler took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.