MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 15, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (4-6, 4.50 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -141, Reds +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesse Winker and the Reds will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 36-24 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .240 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .306.

The Reds have gone 32-28 away from home. Cincinnati’s lineup has 162 home runs this season, Joey Votto leads them with 26 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-1. Matt Moore notched his second victory and Ronald Torreyes went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Luis Castillo took his 12th loss for Cincinnati.