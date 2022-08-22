How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on August 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Reds visit the Phillies to begin 4-game series

Cincinnati Reds (48-71, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Cessa (3-1, 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (7-8, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -242, Reds +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Philadelphia is 66-55 overall and 33-29 in home games. The Phillies have gone 30-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 22-35 record in road games and a 48-71 record overall. The Reds have a 31-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 34 home runs, 62 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .216 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 4-6, .259 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)