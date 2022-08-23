 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cincinnati Reds games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (48-72, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 4.12 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Reds +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia has a 67-55 record overall and a 34-29 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .314 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 22-36 on the road and 48-72 overall. The Reds have a 26-56 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 34 home runs while slugging .495. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 12-for-28 over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

