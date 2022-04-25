How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 25, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, April 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Blackmon leads Rockies against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (10-5, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -189, Rockies +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Charlie Blackmon had four hits on Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Philadelphia has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Colorado is 10-5 overall and 6-4 at home. The Rockies have a 5-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with four home runs while slugging .407. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has a .327 batting average to rank second on the Rockies, and has four doubles, a triple and three home runs. Blackmon is 11-for-30 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)