How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Colorado Rockies (10-6, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -165, Rockies +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 5-5 in home games and 7-10 overall. The Phillies have gone 2-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 6-4 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Rockies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .329.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is third on the Phillies with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 12-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)