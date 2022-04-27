 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies Game Live Online on April 27, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

Colorado Rockies (10-7, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (8-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-0, 4.38 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0.

Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado is 6-4 at home and 10-7 overall. The Rockies are 5-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and 11 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 10-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

