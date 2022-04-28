MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colorado Rockies vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Rockies take on the Phillies after Iglesias' 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (10-8, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (9-10, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-3, 8.53 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -199, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Philadelphia Phillies after Jose Iglesias had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to the Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 7-5 record at home and a 9-10 record overall. Phillies pitchers have a collective 4.39 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado has gone 6-4 at home and 10-8 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos ranks second on the Phillies with a .329 batting average, and has five doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. Bryce Harper is 15-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has seven home runs, two walks and 18 RBI while hitting .282 for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 14-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)