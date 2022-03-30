How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$10 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Philadelphia+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•