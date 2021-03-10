How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online For Free Without Cable (March 10, 2021)

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Detroit Tigers

In the Philadelphia area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream Phillies games all season long.

If you are a Tigers fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

If you want to stream games on Fox Sports Detroit all season long, you will need a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan. It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.