How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros World Series Game 5 Live Online on November 3, 2022: TV Channels & Streaming

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

In Philadelphia, Houston, and Nationally, the game is streaming on FOX.

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies and Astros tied 2-2 ahead of World Series Game 5

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -158, Phillies +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 5 of the World Series with the series tied 2-2.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 55-22 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros are 86-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies vs. Astros Game 4 World Series Recap

Can you stream Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the 2022 World Series, you can watch using the MLB App when you authenticate with your TV Everywhere credentials.