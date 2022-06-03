How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, June 3, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Angels play the Phillies looking to stop road skid

Los Angeles Angels (27-25, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-4, 5.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop a six-game road losing streak.

Philadelphia has gone 12-15 at home and 22-29 overall. The Phillies have a 4-10 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 27-25 record overall and a 12-12 record in road games. The Angels have gone 17-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-44 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Angels. Matt Duffy is 11-for-24 with a double and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Angels: 2-8, .250 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (forearm), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)