MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels Live Online on June 4, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels

When: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT

TV: Fox

In Philadelphia, Los Angeles, East Coast, and West Coast, the game is streaming on Fox, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV (select markets), Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it is airing nationally, it won’t be available on your local RSN.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels game won't be available since it is on FOX.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Angels aim to end 9-game slide, play the Phillies

Los Angeles Angels (27-26, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (23-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.16 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -180, Angels +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to stop their nine-game losing streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia is 23-29 overall and 13-15 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 27-26 overall and 12-13 in road games. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 13 doubles and seven home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 7-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 13 home runs while slugging .599. Shohei Ohtani is 4-for-30 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 1-9, .236 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)