How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 5, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Angels.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West).

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Angels game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Angels take 10-game losing streak into matchup against the Phillies

Los Angeles Angels (27-27, second in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -121, Angels +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head into the matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies as losers of 10 games in a row.

Philadelphia is 14-15 in home games and 24-29 overall. The Phillies are eighth in MLB play with 63 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Los Angeles has a 27-27 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Angels have gone 13-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, 14 home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .201 for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-35 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 0-10, .221 batting average, 6.99 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: day-to-day (neck), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)