How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.49 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 152 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +145, Dodgers -166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Phillies Tuesday.

The Phillies are 34-21 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is averaging 4.4 RBI per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 68 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers have gone 31-25 away from home. Los Angeles hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .331 this season, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .402.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-0. Zack Wheeler earned his fifth victory and Hoskins went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Clayton Kershaw took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

