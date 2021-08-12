How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month hulu.com Get Hulu Originals for FREE ($6) with subscription

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, .98 ERA, .80 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are 34-23 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with 24, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 33-25 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .320.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-2. Brusdar Graterol notched his third victory and Cody Bellinger went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Los Angeles. Kyle Gibson took his fourth loss for Philadelphia.