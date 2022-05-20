 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 20, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet LA + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-12, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-20, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Phillies +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 18-20 overall and 10-11 in home games. The Phillies have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .416.

Los Angeles has a 15-5 record at home and a 25-12 record overall. The Dodgers have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .412.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Phillies are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .305 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 15-for-43 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts is third on the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles and eight home runs). Justin Turner is 10-for-33 with five doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: day-to-day (illness), Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

