MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Online on May 21, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Dodgers seek to continue win streak, play the Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-12, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-21, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.64 ERA, .98 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Dodgers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their six-game win streak going when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has an 18-21 record overall and a 10-12 record in home games. The Phillies are 13-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 26-12 overall and 15-5 in home games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has seven doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 11-for-19 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has eight home runs, 19 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .260 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-38 with four doubles and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (elbow), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)