How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 22, 2022: Viewing Options, Streaming, & TV Channels

On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet LA and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet LA, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Dodgers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-12, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-22, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Phillies +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies look to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia has gone 10-13 in home games and 18-22 overall. The Phillies have a 12-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles has a 15-5 record at home and a 27-12 record overall. The Dodgers are sixth in the NL with 42 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .304 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Justin Turner is 9-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)