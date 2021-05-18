How to Watch Marlins vs. Phillies Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Philadelphia and Miami will face off on Tuesday. Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 56 strikeouts).

The Phillies are 10-11 against NL East opponents. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .423.

The Marlins are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .292 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with an OBP of .360.