MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-4, 2.18 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +102, Marlins -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will meet on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is averaging 4.1 RBI per game this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 43 total runs batted in.

The Marlins are 14-12 in division play. Miami is hitting a collective .230 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .262.

The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Jose Alvarado earned his fourth victory and Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Yimi Garcia took his third loss for Miami.