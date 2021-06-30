MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Holloway (1-2, 2.55 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Vince Velasquez. Velasquez pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against Miami.

The Phillies are 20-21 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .384 this season. Travis Jankowski leads the team with a mark of .619.

The Marlins are 14-13 against division opponents. Miami has a collective .229 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with an average of .262.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Vince Velasquez earned his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Trevor Rogers took his fifth loss for Miami.