MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies are 20-22 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .375.

The Marlins are 15-13 against NL East Division opponents. Miami’s lineup has 76 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 18 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-6. Zach Pop earned his first victory and Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Aaron Nola registered his fifth loss for Philadelphia.