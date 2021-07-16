How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Doubleheader Live Online on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins in a Doubleheader. Both games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-8, 3.01 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies +106, Marlins -124; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will play on Friday.

The Phillies are 24-16 on their home turf. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Marlins have gone 17-29 away from home. Miami has slugged .371 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .487.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-6. Zach Pop earned his first victory and Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Miami. Aaron Nola took his fifth loss for Philadelphia.