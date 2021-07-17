 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.63 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -116, Marlins -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Miami will face off on Saturday.

The Phillies are 25-17 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .397 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .518.

The Marlins have gone 18-30 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .482.

The Marlins won the last meeting 7-0. Jordan Holloway earned his second victory and Starling Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI for Miami. Zach Eflin took his seventh loss for Philadelphia.

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 31 Top Cable Channels

