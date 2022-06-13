 Skip to Content
How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Marlins visit the Phillies to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (27-31, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (30-30, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-2, 1.61 ERA, .94 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 3.50 ERA, .88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -139, Marlins +119; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 17-16 in home games and 30-30 overall. The Phillies have a 12-21 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Miami has a 12-17 record in road games and a 27-31 record overall. The Marlins have gone 8-15 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .476. Bryce Harper is 13-for-34 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 4-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .227 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (covid), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

