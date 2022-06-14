 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
NBC Sports Philadelphia----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (27-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-30, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has an 18-16 record in home games and a 31-30 record overall. The Phillies are 23-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 27-32 record overall and a 12-18 record on the road. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 16 home runs while slugging .479. Bryce Harper is 14-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 home runs, 14 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .246 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 15-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.