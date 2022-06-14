How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on June 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (27-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-30, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -152, Marlins +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has an 18-16 record in home games and a 31-30 record overall. The Phillies are 23-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Miami has a 27-32 record overall and a 12-18 record on the road. The Marlins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .393.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Marlins have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 16 home runs while slugging .479. Bryce Harper is 14-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has 12 home runs, 14 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .246 for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 15-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)