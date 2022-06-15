 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on June 15, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and WCAU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Hoskins leads Phillies against the Marlins following 4-hit performance

Miami Marlins (28-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-31, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -135, Marlins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Miami Marlins after Rhys Hoskins had four hits on Tuesday in an 11-9 loss to the Marlins.

Philadelphia has a 31-31 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .426 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Miami has a 28-32 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .398 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Marlins have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has a .318 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Hoskins is 15-for-40 with five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits (seven doubles, four triples and 13 home runs). Jesus Aguilar is 10-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .228 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Pablo Lopez: day-to-day (wrist), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

