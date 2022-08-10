MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on August 10, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies host the Marlins, aim to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (49-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-4, 1.88 ERA, .94 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 4.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they play the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has a 61-48 record overall and a 31-25 record in home games. The Phillies have a 29-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 49-60 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road. The Marlins have a 30-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 34 home runs while slugging .499. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)