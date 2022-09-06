How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Marlins aim to break skid in game against the Phillies

Miami Marlins (55-78, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-6, 3.44 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.43 ERA, .97 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -224, Marlins +185; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a seven-game losing streak, play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 73-61 record overall and a 39-30 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 41-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami is 55-78 overall and 29-40 on the road. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .293 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-38 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .229 for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 4-for-36 with a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Marlins: 1-9, .168 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)