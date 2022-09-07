 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 7, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Miami Marlins games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Marlins try to break 5-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

Miami Marlins (55-79, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (74-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-10, 5.57 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (3-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Marlins +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins travel to the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a five-game road slide.

Philadelphia is 40-30 in home games and 74-61 overall. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Miami has a 29-41 record on the road and a 55-79 record overall. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 15th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies have a 9-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 23 doubles, five triples and 15 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 10-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .231 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 11-for-35 with five doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Marlins: 1-9, .174 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

