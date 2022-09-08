How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Marlins look to break slide in matchup with the Phillies

Miami Marlins (55-80, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-61, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-7, 2.36 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -129, Marlins +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins aim to break their nine-game skid with a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has gone 41-30 in home games and 75-61 overall. The Phillies have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

Miami is 55-80 overall and 29-42 on the road. The Marlins have a 31-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Phillies are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 36 home runs while slugging .482. Edmundo Sosa is 7-for-16 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .229 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 9-for-33 with four doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)