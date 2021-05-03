How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV
On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and WPHL
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.
In Philadelphia, the game is on WPHL, Philadelphia’s local MyNetworkTV affiliate, which is not currently available on a Live TV Streaming Service.
The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Phillies are 9-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is slugging .374 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.
The Brewers are 9-3 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .242.
