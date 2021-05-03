 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
  • TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and WPHL
  • Stream: Watch with
Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

In Philadelphia, the game is on WPHL, Philadelphia’s local MyNetworkTV affiliate, which is not currently available on a Live TV Streaming Service.

The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Brewers: Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (0-0, 6.57 ERA, 1.87 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Phillies are 9-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is slugging .374 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Brewers are 9-3 in road games. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .216 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Billy McKinney leads the team with a mark of .242.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

