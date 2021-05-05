 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brewers vs. Phillies Game Live Online on May 5, 2021: TV Channels/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) and Phillies: Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Phillies are 11-6 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Brewers are 9-5 in road games. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .218 batting average. Luis Urias leads the club with an average of .231.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Nola notched his third victory and Andrew McCutchen went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Philadelphia. Eric Lauer registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

