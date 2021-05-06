How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Milwaukee Brewers Live Online on May 6, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

On Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Milwaukee enters the game as losers of their last four games. Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) and Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Phillies are 12-6 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an OBP of .434.

The Brewers are 9-6 on the road. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .219 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the team with an average of .284.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Kintzler notched his second victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Freddy Peralta registered his first loss for Milwaukee.