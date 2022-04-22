How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Camargo leads Phillies against the Brewers after 4-hit performance

Milwaukee Brewers (8-5, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA, 2.29 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0, 10.13 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Johan Camargo had four hits against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Philadelphia has a 4-8 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Phillies have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

Milwaukee is 8-5 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Brewers have a 6-1 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has four doubles, three home runs and six RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-41 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has three doubles for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .243 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .209 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Odubel Herrera: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)