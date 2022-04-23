How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers play in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (8-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-8, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-2, 9.39 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -151, Brewers +129; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia has a 5-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee is 8-6 overall and 5-2 at home. The Brewers are 3-1 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has two doubles and a home run for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has three doubles and three home runs while hitting .250 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 5-for-34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)