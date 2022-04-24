MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Preview: Phillies take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (9-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-9, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (1-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 5.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -155, Brewers +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 6-9 overall and 4-4 in home games. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .258, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Milwaukee has a 5-2 record in home games and a 9-6 record overall. The Brewers have a 7-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has a .321 batting average to rank second on the Phillies, and has five doubles and three home runs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-40 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with three home runs while slugging .500. Hunter Renfroe is 11-for-33 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .270 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .208 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)