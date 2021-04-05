How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on April 5, 2021 Live Online

On Monday, April 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Because the Mets opening series with the Nationals was postponed due to COVID, this will be the Mets first game of the season. The Phillies swept their opening series, but they will go against the Mets best pitcher in Jacob deGrom.

