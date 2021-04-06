How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets on April 6, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels, Live Stream

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WPHL, the local MyNetwork TV affiliate, which isn’t currently available to stream. If you want to stream NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will air most Phillies games this season, you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Nationally, the game will be on ESPN, but it will be blacked out in Philadelphia and New Yori.

The Phillies are still undefeated, after beating the Mets yesterday in their season opener. Marcus Stroman will pitch for the Mets, who are looking to end Philadelphia’s winning streak – while the Phillies are sending Chase Anderson to the mound.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.