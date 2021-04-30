How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on April 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- When: Friday, April 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.
