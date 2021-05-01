 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Live Online on May 1, 2021: TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

New York enters the game as losers of their last three games. Mets: Taijuan Walker (1-1, 2.14 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) and Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Phillies are 7-6 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Mets have gone 7-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 15 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Chase Anderson earned his first victory and Andrew Knapp went 1-for-2 for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman took his second loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 35 Top Cable Channels

