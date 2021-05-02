MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday. Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) and Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) face-off in the pitching matchup.

The Phillies are 7-7 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .369 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Mets have gone 8-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 16 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor May earned his second victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for New York. Hector Neris registered his third loss for Philadelphia.