MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies Series Live Online on May 2, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday. Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) and Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) face-off in the pitching matchup.

The Phillies are 7-7 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has slugged .369 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Mets have gone 8-5 against division opponents. New York has hit 16 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Pete Alonso leads the team with five, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Trevor May earned his second victory and Michael Conforto went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI for New York. Hector Neris registered his third loss for Philadelphia.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

