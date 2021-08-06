How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-10, 2.80 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-3, 2.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -112, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Friday.

The Phillies are 31-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .403.

The Mets are 23-32 in road games. New York is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .257.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Zack Wheeler earned his sixth victory and Nick Maton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman registered his sixth loss for New York.