MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY andNBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you live outside of the Philadelphia or New York areas, you can watch the game on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-1, 2.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Phillies: Ranger Suarez (5-3, 1.04 ERA, .79 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -109, Mets -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Saturday.

The Phillies are 32-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .407 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .565 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Mets are 23-33 on the road. New York’s lineup has 116 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads the club with 24 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Kyle Gibson recorded his eighth victory and Didi Gregorius went 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman took his 11th loss for New York.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Fox Sports 1 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Fox Sports 1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY and Fox Sports 1 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

