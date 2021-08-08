 Skip to Content
MLB Streaming: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Philadelphia Phillies face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY and NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

In Philadelphia the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -167, Mets +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Mets will take on the Phillies Sunday.

The Phillies are 33-21 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia’s lineup has 133 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 24 homers.

The Mets have gone 23-34 away from home. New York has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Javier Baez leads them with 24, averaging one every 15.3 at-bats.

The Phillies won the last meeting 5-3. JD Hammer notched his first victory and Brad Miller went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI for Philadelphia. Tylor Megill registered his second loss for New York.

